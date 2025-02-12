Skip to Main Content
‘Twilight’ Star Taylor Lautner’s Next Big Role: Werewolf Hunter
HOWLING
The actor, who played a werewolf in the “Twilight” franchise, will now be chasing them in a meta new series that was just announced.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Published
Feb. 12 2025
5:37PM EST
