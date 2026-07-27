Grammy Winner Kicks Fan Off Stage After Toe-Curling Reaction to His Dance Moves

Usher awkwardly had a fan removed from the stage after she reacted badly to his raunchy dance moves.

The R&B hitmaker, 47, brought the woman up out of the crowd during a Saturday performance in Nashville as part of his tour with Chris Brown.

As the shirtless singer began to serenade her with his 2004 chart-topper “Can U Handle It?”, she looked increasingly uncomfortable and declined to reciprocate his moves.

Usher has serenaded countless fans over the years, but this time? The script flipped. 😭



After inviting a fan onstage during the “R&B Tour,” she wasn’t feeling it, leading Usher to laugh, “I don’t think she wanna be onstage.”



Did she make the right call, or is this an all time… pic.twitter.com/Z02rnCNwq4 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) July 26, 2026

It was only once the woman refused to lie back on a bed that had been wheeled out onto the stage that the “Yeah!” songwriter had finally had enough. “I don’t think she want to be on the stage, huh?” he told the audience, looking visibly confused.

He then stepped back and waved at event staff to come over and escort the woman off. The fan, identified as Gabrielle Cheyenne, a 24-year-old nurse, has clapped back at the slew of online criticism she’s since received for accepting the invitation to join Usher on the stage if she wasn’t going to join in.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage,” she wrote in a furious Facebook post. “I looked good asf, you think I wasn’t going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?”

Gabrielle Cheyenne says she isn't fussed by the backlash. Facebook/Gabrielle Cheyenne

She added that she’d attended the concert with her mom and that she’d been moved to the VIP area because of “pretty privileges.”

Cheyenne has continued posting through the weekend hate, sharing selfies throughout Sunday with the caption: “Unbothered.”

She’s also launched a defense on Instagram, insisting she was perfectly entitled to behave the way she did onstage and after the incident. “My attitude isn’t ‘nasty’ until I’m provoked !!” she wrote. “Yall aren’t gonna get on the internet calling me out my name and disrespecting me and expect me to keep cool!”

The Daily Beast has contacted Usher’s representatives for comment on this story.