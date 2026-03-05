Victoria and David Beckham Send Olive Branch to Estranged Son

David and Victoria Beckham have extended an olive branch to their estranged son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, amid an ongoing public family feud.

The Beckhams posted a series of birthday messages with nostalgic childhood photos of their son for his 27th birthday. Victoria, 51, and David, 50, each captioned their Instagram stories addressing Brooklyn, who has not responded to his parents.

“27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x,” wrote David, also tagging his wife. “Bust” is David’s nickname for his son “since the day he was born,” as David explained in 2015.

Instagram/@victoriabeckham

“Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much,” Victoria wrote in her own story, adding another picture in which she said, “I love you so much.”

Instagram/@davidbeckham.

The famous parents and their oldest son have been embroiled in a public feud ever since Brooklyn posted a series of explosive statements about the state of their relationship in January. Brooklyn alleged that his parents ruined his wedding to actress Nicola Peltz, 31, whom he married in 2022.

He said “has been consistently disrespected,” and that his mother “hijacked” the couple’s first dance at their wedding and danced “very inappropriately” with him. Brooklyn said he had never felt “more uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

Brooklyn said he was forced to break his silence because of his parents’ actions.

Brooklyn Beckham said he has been controlled by his parents for most of his life, and that he was taking a stand for the first time. Justin Goff Photos/Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about some of the lies that have been printed.”

He stated conclusively that he is not willing to reconcile with his parents, saying he was “standing up” for himself for the first time in his life.

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared,” he wrote.

The Beckham family has historically presented as a close-knit unit. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

David and Victoria have not addressed the feud publicly, but have regularly posted photographs of their family, including Brooklyn. Their son filed a desist letter on Jan. 8, according to The Sun, which said that his parents should contact him only through lawyers and not tag him on social media. Brooklyn and Nicola no longer follow David and Victoria on Instagram.

Sources close to the family told People that the Beckhams are worried about losing their son forever, and would “take him back in a minute.”