Beckham Family Fear Losing Their Son Forever

David and Victoria Beckham are hoping for a truce with their estranged eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham—even as the family rift spills further into public view.

A source close to the family told People that the Beckhams are “afraid of losing their son” and would “take him back in a minute,” despite Brooklyn’s recent declaration that he no longer wants contact with his parents.

Brooklyn Beckham with parents David and Victoria at 2018 Fashion Awards in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to the source, the famous family is a close-knit bunch, though they suggested tensions may stem from familial differences with Brooklyn’s wife, actress Nicola Peltz. “They are close in a different way than Nicola’s family is,” the source said.

The hope for reconciliation follows Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram post earlier this week, in which he accused his parents—particularly his mother—of repeatedly disrespecting his wife.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected,” Brooklyn wrote, claiming that the former Spice Girl had “repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Burberry Fall 2025 fashion show. WWD/WWD via Getty Images

Brooklyn also revived long-simmering rumors about his 2022 wedding to Peltz, alleging that his mother ruined the couple’s first dance. “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” he wrote.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” the 26-year-old further alleged, adding that he has never felt “more uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski at the Royal Albert Hall. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

That accusation was seemingly corroborated by a wedding guest. Stavros Agapiou, who attended the ceremony alongside his partner, celebrity DJ Fat Tony, commented on social media that Brooklyn was telling the truth. “I was there and she did he’s telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote in a now-deleted Instagram comment. He quickly deleted the post and followed it up with an Instagram story captioned, “keeping my mouth shut from now on.”

Behind the scenes, the fallout has reportedly left David and Victoria reeling. The source told People the couple is “horrified about everything” but emphasized that they still love Brooklyn deeply.

A second source added that the Beckhams believe time may ultimately mend the rift. “David and Victoria believe time will heal this,” the source said, predicting that reconciliation is still possible.

David, Victoria, and Brooklyn Beckham attend GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2019. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hug

For now, however, communication remains frozen. Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly refusing to speak directly with David and Victoria, insisting that all contact go through mediators. “They can’t really do anything,” the source said, “until Brooklyn eventually comes back.”

Neither David nor Victoria has publicly addressed Brooklyn’s accusations. But David appeared to offer an indirect response during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box the day after Brooklyn’s Instagram post went live.

Speaking broadly about parenting and social media, the former soccer star said he tries to guide his children but accepts that missteps are inevitable. “They make mistakes,” he said. “But children are allowed to make mistakes… You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Beckhams for comment.