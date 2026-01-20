Brooklyn Beckham’s Guest Backs Wedding Dance Drama Claim

A guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding backed up claims that Victoria Beckham “hijacked” the couple’s first dance. Stavros Agapiou, who attended the 2022 ceremony alongside his partner, wedding DJ Fat Tony, weighed in via a now-deleted Instagram comment. “I was there and she did he’s telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote, seemingly corroborating Brooklyn’s allegation that his mother danced inappropriately during the newlyweds’ first dance. Agapiou quickly walked back his comment, however, swiftly deleting the post and following up with an Instagram Story that showed a mirror selfie along with the caption, “Keeping my mouth shut from now on.” The comment came amid renewed public tension between Brooklyn and his family. The nepo-baby posted a pointed Instagram Story on Monday, stating he has no interest in reconciling with his parents. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote. Brooklyn also reignited long-running drama surrounding the couple’s wedding, claiming his mother had abruptly canceled plans to make Nicola’s wedding dress shortly before the ceremony—forcing Peltz to scramble for an alternative at the last minute. David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to their son’s latest remarks.