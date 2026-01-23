Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Reveals Truth Behind ‘Inappropriate’ Dance

The DJ who performed at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding shed some much-needed light on the allegations that his mother, Victoria Beckham, danced “inappropriately” with him during the reception.

The older Beckham son, 26, shared explosive Instagram stories detailing his family drama. In a series of statements, Brooklyn alleged that his parents, power couple Victoria and David Beckham, have been trying to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, since their April 2022 wedding.

One of his most discussed allegations was that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with his wife and proceeded to dance “very inappropriately on” him.

Brooklyn Beckham and DJ Fat Tony photographed together at London Fashion Week in 2018. The DJ says he has performed at an "awful lot" of Beckham parties. Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images

Now, celebrity performer DJ Fat Tony, who is also a longtime friend of the Beckhams, has given his two cents on the drama. Speaking on ITV’S This Morning, Tony said that musician Marc Anthony played a part in the fiasco.

Tony explained that Anthony was performing on stage and asked “the most beautiful woman” to come to the stage. “Everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance,” he said, later adding that Marc Anthony said, “‘Victoria, come to the stage.’”

The DJ continued, saying that Nicola then left the room, “crying her eyes out,” while Brooklyn was “stuck there on stage.” He added that Anthony told Brooklyn to put his hands on his mother’s hips as the singer performed a “Latin” song.

“The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room,” he admitted. He shared that he has performed at “an awful lot of Beckham parties in the past” and that they are a “very ‘dancey,’ close-knit family.”

Tony clarified that he believes Brooklyn has a right to feel how he did and expressed sympathy for the Beckham son’s candid statement: “This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he felt it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate.”

Fat Tony DJs at the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party at London Fashion Week in 2019. Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube

However, from his perspective, he said Victoria’s dance was not inappropriate per se: “There was no s--t dropping,” Tony told the daytime talk show hosts. The DJ also said that “Victoria was thrown into it.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Victoria and David Beckham’s representatives for comment.

Tony’s comments come after his partner, Stavros Agapiou, posted a now-deleted Instagram comment about the first-dance incident, writing, “I was there and she did he’s telling the truth.”

Brooklyn Beckham released an explosive statement about his parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. Justin Goff Photos/Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

The anecdote about Victoria and Brooklyn’s dance has received significant attention amid the wider story of the Beckham family fallout, despite several other allegations from Brooklyn.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” Beckham wrote on Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham and wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, got married in April 2022. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he continued. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

Brooklyn added that he has never felt “more uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.