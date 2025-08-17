Victoria Beckham to Open Up About Eating Struggles in New Doc

A new Netflix documentary about Victoria Beckham will delve into her decades-long struggle with body image and restrictive dieting.

“When you look back in hindsight at the media environment in the ’90s, it was super hard,” said a source who spoke with Page Six about the series, whose name has not been revealed but will premiere in September. “There was a huge scrutiny on Victoria’s appearance and her weight. I think the audience will have some understanding of what she went through.”

The three-part series will focus on Beckham’s journey from the Spice Girls’ Posh Spice to breaking into the fashion world with a show during 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

“It was a big shift to go from Spice Girl to basically being a stay-at-home mom, with no friends or family around her,” a friend of Beckham’s told Page Six, referring to the Spice Girls’ breakup in 2001. “She had to re-establish her identity.”

A new documentary series on Netflix will delve into Victoria's struggle with body image. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The singer-turned-style icon entered the world of high fashion in 2008, when she launched her eponymous line at New York Fashion Week with just 10 dresses. Since then, she has expanded her line to clothing, handbags, shoes, and perfume.

According to the source, the series also shows Beckham, 51, reacting to archival footage from a 1999 appearance on Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush in which TV presenter Chris Evans made Beckham weigh herself on live television.

Beckham, who has faced pressure over her appearance throughout her career, has shared that she works out daily and rarely deviates from her strict diet.

“Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables,” her husband, David Beckham, shared on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast last year.

“Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables,” husband David Beckham said about the former Spice Girl. Ken Goff/Ken Goff/Getty Images

“I never want to look like I’m complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven’t felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play,” Victoria candidly told Grazia magazine last year.

Page Six reported that the series will also feature Beckham’s oldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, because it was filmed before the recent Beckham family feud, which broke out after Peltz allegedly did not wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham for her wedding.