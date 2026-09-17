‘View’ Host Exposes Fox News Star Who Called Her ‘Not Smart’

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Donald Trump White House staffer, has revealed that a former boss who “may be a Fox News host” once insulted her intelligence.

She said on Thursday’s The View that her boss, who “will remain nameless,” told her, “‘Alyssa, you’re a pretty girl, you’re a nice girl, but you’re not bleep-ing smart.’”

Alyssa Farah Griffin arrives for the annual White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Griffin worked for conservative media personality Laura Ingraham from 2010 to 2011 on Ingraham’s radio show, The Laura Ingraham Show. Ingraham currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, which launched in 2017.

Ingraham has a history of volatility in the newsroom. Her former personal assistant Karolina Wilson sued her in 2018 over pregnancy discrimination. Wilson “felt pressured to commit to working from home only two or three weeks after the birth of her child,” her attorneys wrote. Ingraham denied the allegations.

Griffin worked for Laura Ingraham’s radio show. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Griffin said the insult “stuck in my head” for years, adding, “I will not say who it was, but y’all can guess.”

Before joining The View, Griffin served as press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019 and as the White House Director of Strategic Communications in 2020. She stepped down in December of 2020 and has since become a vocal critic of the Trump administration.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fox News and Laura Ingraham for comment.