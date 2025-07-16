The ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Trailer Is Finally Here

Welcome back to the Upside Down.

Netflix just unveiled the first teaser for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the streamer’s trademark sci-fi thriller TV series created by the Duffer Brothers.

Last season, Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, a humanoid being with psychic abilities, began terrorizing the people of Hawkins, preying on victims with traumatic pasts. When Vecna goes after one of their own, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), the team desperately tries to find a way to stop him before it’s too late.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson Courtesy of Netflix

This time around, things are more complicated. Hawkins is scarred from years of death and destruction at the hands of eldritch horrors. Our heroes continue their mission to find and destroy Vecna. But as the final battle approaches, new tragedies will push the team to their limits. To survive, they will need to fight harder than ever before.

“After what we’ve been through. This thing… it ties us together. Forever,” Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) says to Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) in the trailer.

All the main cast members are returning for Season 5, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, and more.

It’s been more than three years since Season 5 premiered all the way back in May 2022, which is why fans are ecstatic at the idea of finally getting to reunite with their favorite band of heroes and discover what’s become of them.

They also appreciate all the throwbacks to previous seasons, like Nancy with her gun (iconic).

nothing makes me happier than seeing nancy wheeler with a shotgun #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/sraNam3dZ6 — will (@carolsknife) July 16, 2025