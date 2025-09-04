What to Watch on Hulu and Disney+ This Fall

It is my absolute favorite time of year.

Summer is over and people will soon stop doing the worst thing in the world: asking me to make plans. And in the sweltering heat, at that!

We are careening towards cozy season, and I cannot wait to burrow into the couch cushion that has, at this point, been firmly shaped into my body, and watch endless television.

With that in mind, I invite you to pick your softest blanket, pour yourself a glass of wine or cup or tea, and check out these recommendations of things you can watch on Hulu and Disney+ this fall.

Adults

As a Girls and Broad City superfan who got to, at the same time, experience the lifestyle depicted on the show, cover the show during that time, and engage in the discourse, I’ve wondered if or how that lightning-in-a-bottle, zeitgeist-seizing depiction of twentysomethings could happen again. Adults is the Gen Z answer to Girls and Broad City, but also its own, very peculiar and hilarious thing—just as every new generation is. The series, which premiered on FX and is now available to stream, confirms: The kids are alright.

Sydney Chandler as Wendy Patrick Brown/FX

Alien: Earth

Noah Hawley, who made idiosyncratic, unexpected TV masterpieces spinning off the lore and the vibe of Fargo turns that same vision to Alien. Oh boy, is this a good show. There is budget. There is storytelling. There is acting. We’re so obsessed about which throwback period piece may be the next Game of Thrones. What if it’s actually a sci-fi thriller with alien creatures who invent new, disturbing ways to kill all of us? New episodes premiere on FX, and are on Hulu the next day.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebir FX

The Bear

Everyone has an opinion on The Bear. Is it a comedy? Is it a drama? Is it too stressful? Is it too earnest? My question: Who cares? It’s an incredibly watchable TV series boiling over (food term!) with exceptional acting performances. If you’ve watched the entire series, then this most recent series was an incredible catharsis. So much pent up exasperation, emotional wounds, and personal anxiety were finally addressed. I think I cried every episode? The entire series is now available to stream. Yes, chef.

Daniel Delgado/Disney

Chad Powers

Glen Powell’s star appeal knows no bounds. Case in point: I’m excited for a TV show about football. In Chad Powers, the Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You heartthrob plays a football player who, after being disgraced, disguises himself in order to have another shot at pigskin glory. Powell also co-created and co-wrote the series, which, given his track record—he co-wrote and starred in the excellent 2023 film Hit Man—points to this being a touchdown. (Sports reference!) The series premieres on Hulu Sept. 30.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt

Never in my life did I think, “You know what TV needs? An Anthony Bourdain series…but for magic.” National Geographic and David Blaine, nonetheless, provided just that with Do Not Attempt. It’s a jaw-dropping, globe-trotting series that sees the celebrity jack-of-all-trades—magician, illusionist, endurance expert—travel the world to meet local performers who are perfecting tricks and stunts that even make his jaw drop. More, it’s a look into how communities and cultures differ through the lens of, well, magic. The entire series is now available to stream.

High Potential

Sweet Dee, is that you? It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson is the lead of High Potential, which sees her drafted from single mom and cleaning lady to police consultant, because of her acute observational skills. It’s a procedural in the best way: One that has the comfort of a case-of-the-week formula, but also the unexpected humor and heart of Olson’s character’s journey. Season 1 is available to stream now, and Season 2 premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.

Stitch in 'Lilo & Stitch' Disney

Lilo & Stitch

It is rare to see my nephews and nieces as excited for anything as they were for the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch. Even better, the film, unlike the string of exasperating live-action Disney remakes, is actually excellent. With its embrace of Hawaiian culture and impressive CGI with Stitch, it makes a case that these remakes aren’t just an exercise in commercial hedonism, but actual creative ambition. It’s available to stream starting Sept. 3.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

How do you live a longer, better life? Hell if I know. But if I trust anyone to show me, it’s a Marvel superhero. Chris Hemsworth is the host and star of Limitless, a series that confronts mortality by showing all the extreme ways a person can deal with aging. Again, this is a superhero actor, so epic stunts are involved, but all are rooted in a very poignant reality: We’re all headed to the end, so how do we make the trip there more impactful? Both of the two seasons of Limitless are now available to stream.

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez Patrick Harbron/Disney

Only Murders in the Building

At this point, I don’t understand why a single tenant still lives in that murder-cursed building, but I’m happy that they do. Only Murders in the Building remains as delightful as ever, and, in a rarity for streaming, churns out new seasons reliably every single year. God bless. The new one, premiering Sept. 9 on Hulu, boasts Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, and Téa Leoni as co-stars. I’m seated.

Project Runway

Heidi Klum is back where she belongs: Saying auf wiedersehen to aspiring designers as they weep on a runway on a soundstage. The constantly network-hopping show is now airing on Freeform, and streaming on Hulu the next day, and features the grand return of Klum after an eight-year absence. She’s joined by the inimitable Nina Garcia and the connoisseur of generating opinions, Law Roach. The new version of the show feels both fresh and nostalgic…kind of how the best fashion does.

And just for good measure…The Golden Girls and Designing Women

I have to be honest. When I get home from work and need to relax, or when I’m getting ready for bed and need to unwind, I’m not pulling up a streaming service and pressing play on their marquee prestige series that dominates all of critical conversation…and thus will dominate all the brain cells I’m ready to retire for the day.