‘Wheel of Fortune’ Announcer Fires Back After Suspension

Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton has denied committing any crime after his suspension from his longtime job on the series.

Thornton, who’s been the series’ announcer for the past 15 years, told TMZ through his lawyer that he “did not engage in any illegal conduct,” following an alleged airline incident after which he was questioned by authorities. According to the site, Thornton was reported by a fellow passenger while aboard an American Airlines flight in May—while wearing a Wheel of Fortune jacket.

The pilot alerted law enforcement to meet Thornton at the gate when the flight landed, and authorities questioned and released him. No further details about the allegations have emerged.

Wheel of Fortune contestant Christina Derevjanik and host Ryan Seacrest. CBS

Still, Sony announced Tuesday that it suspended Thornton after learning of the allegations, prompting Thornton to hit back on Wednesday.

His lawyer told TMZ that Thornton “was not arrested, and has not been charged with any crime. When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred, and told my client he was free to go.”

The nature of the allegations against Thornton has not been reported. David Becker/Getty

Sony is taking those allegations seriously, however, telling TMZ in a statement of its own, “We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune, and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

American Airlines confirmed that law enforcement met Thornton’s plane when it told the site in a statement, “On May 14, American Airlines Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport following concerns reported by a customer onboard.”

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White host the classic game show. Seacrest took over as host from Pat Sajak in 2024. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

TMZ reported that Thornton announced the game in Tuesday’s pre-taped episode. Sony has not yet announced who will replace him as the investigation unfolds.

Thornton took over as Wheel of Fortune announcer following the 2010 death of Charlie O’Donnell, who held the job from 1975 to 1980 and again from 1989 to 2010. Thornton has held the post since 2011.