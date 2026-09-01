‘Wheel of Fortune’ Announcer Suspended Following Mysterious ‘Allegations’

Allegations surrounding Jim Thornton’s behavior on a commercial flight led to the suspension of the longtime Wheel of Fortune announcer, according to TMZ.

On Monday, Sony Pictures Television Studios said in a statement to the site, “We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune, and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

Sony did not elaborate, but according to TMZ’s sources, the alleged incident took place back in May, after a passenger complained about Thornton.

Thornton took over as the show's announced in 2011. David Becker/Getty

The announcer—who was reportedly wearing a Wheel of Fortune jacket at the time of the alleged incident—was questioned by authorities after deplaning, after the pilot called ahead for law enforcement to meet Thornton when they arrived at the gate. American Airlines also confirmed to the site that Thornton’s Flight 1276 “was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport following concerns reported by a customer onboard.

According to American Airlines, authorities questioned Thornton after he was reported by another passenger. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Thornton took over as announced on Wheel of Fortune from Charlie O’Donnell, following O’Donnell’s passing in 2010 due to congestive heart failure. O’Donnell held the job from 1975 to 1980 and again from 1989 to 2010. His successor briefly announced The Price Is Right before taking over his longer post at Wheel.

Pat Sajak hosted the show from 1981 to 2024, retiring in 2025 after briefly continuing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Ryan Seacrest took over as host, alongside longtime co-host Vanna White, in 2024.