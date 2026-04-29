‘White Lotus’ Star Flips Script on ‘SNL’ After Mean Teeth Sketch

Aimee Lou Wood is taking control of the narrative, expertly fighting back at a Saturday Night Live sketch that made light of her appearance with a sketch of her own.

The White Lotus star, 32, addressed last year’s SNL controversy in a teaser for SNL UK, ahead of her hosting gig for the British counterpart this weekend. In the April 2025 taped White Lotus parody, Wood was portrayed by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, who bore large prosthetic teeth and spoke in an exaggerated British accent.

Wood decided to play into the joke herself now, ahead of hosting SNL UK’s May 2 episode. In the teaser, Wood happens upon fellow cast members on set, their hands covering their mouths. “Hi guys!” she says. “Oh my God, I’m so excited. I cannot wait to get started, you know, especially after the whole thing in America with the teeth. So it’s gonna feel good to just wipe the slate clean.”

Aimee Lou Wood parodied last year's SNL controversy on SNL U.K. YouTube/Saturday Night Live UK/Sky TV

Cast members Paddy Young, Celeste Dring, Ayoade Bamgboye, and Al Nash reply, “Yeah, for sure,” with their hands still clamped over.

“Wait, why are you all covering your mouths?” Wood asks.

“Oh my god, have you guys got fake teeth in?” she continues incredulously. As they shake their heads, Wood replies, “Wow, this is all just one big setup to humiliate me, then? I thought SNL UK would be different, but I was wrong.”

Last year, Aimee Lou Wood slammed SNL for its "mean and unfanny" parody of her. Fabio Lovino/HBO

The cast members then stop Wood from walking away, revealing that they are actually sporting “big, glorious mustaches” reminiscent of British comedian Paddy Young.

“We saw Paddy getting all this love online and assumed it was because of the ‘stache,” Nash tells Wood.

Wood apologizes to her colleagues, and Nash gives her a fake mustache to wear, too.

The facetious promo comes after Wood called out SNL for the “mean and unfunny” bit. “Yes, take the p--- for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” she wrote in a series of Instagram stories. “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she added in another.

Aimee Lou Wood fired back at SNL last year. Screenshot/Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram

After an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues, SNL issued a rare (private) apology to Wood in the aftermath of the controversy. Sherman, 33, sent the actress a bouquet of flowers as well.

Sherman later addressed the incident, telling Vanity Fair, “I was excited to play her because she’s so iconic, her character is so iconic,” Sherman said. “I f---ing obviously never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings. Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset. I feel terrible that anyone would feel bad.”

SNL alum Bowen Yang, 35, later said that Wood’s reaction to the sketch was “completely valid.”

“With parody, you kind of forget the sort of human, emotional cost that it sort of extols on someone,” Yang reflected.