‘White Lotus’ Star Goes on Cryptic Posting Spree After ‘SNL’ Backlash

Aimee Lou Wood embarked on a late-night posting spree Monday night after her appearance was mocked on Saturday Night Live.

The White Lotus star, 31, received a rare apology from SNL after the sketch show made fun of her teeth, which the English actress said was “mean and unfunny,” accusing the show of “punching down” with the joke.

Wood has since received an outpouring of support from fans and co-stars for taking a stand against SNL, but despite publicly making peace with the incident still doesn’t appear ready to put it behind her.

In a series of Instagram stories posted between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Monday, hours after being photographed crying on the street in London, Wood reposted messages of support from friends, including actress/singer Marisha Wallace, who urged her to “stay you and stay true.”

Another message from a friend said: “people are jealous and don’t know where to put the energy, so it comes down to playground bullying, pointing at the one thing they themselves feel scared they couldn’t pull off if they possessed it.”

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine offered a series of quotes from the actress in which she discussed dealing with the media response to her appearance and balancing her growing fame with her mental health.

The post read: “Aimee’s speaking up about both avenues’ parallels to the bullying she faced in her past distracting from the performance she invested seven months of mental and physical work into — so let’s celebrate her incredible talent AND leave space for Aimee to speak her truth beyond the roles she plays on screen.”

Wood replied to the post, telling Hello Sunshine: “I appreciate this so much.”

She also shared an Instagram story from the official White Lotus page, in which she admitted that watching the final episode of the critically acclaimed drama made her “sob a lot.”

In an earlier Instagram story, Wood used an exaggerated filter to say “SNL” had apologized to her about the sketch. Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram

Speaking of sobbing, Wood’s posting spree came after she was spotted breaking down in tears in the middle of the street on Monday while out with friend and fellow actor Ralph Davis.

The House of the Dragon actor put his arm around the actress and gave her a hug as she had an emotional moment in public and rested her head on his shoulder while wiping away tears.

Wood wrote Tuesday morning that she “actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out. I was crying about something completely unrelated.”

In a recent interview with GQ, Wood said White Lotus creator Mike White had to fight to get her cast for the role, which initially made her feel insecure.

She told the publication: “When someone (not a producer) told me Mike fought for me it was said in a nice way.

“I just spiraled about it because of my own imposter syndrome. That was my point. Just really wanted to clear that up because hbo have been nothing but super supportive.”

Aimee Lou Wood said creator Mike White had to fight to get her cast on “The White Lotus.” Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about the media fixation on her teeth, which she worries is beginning to define her rather than her acting abilities.

“It makes me really happy that it’s symbolizing rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit,’ she said.

“The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work.

“They think it’s nice because they’re not criticizing,” she added, and blamed sexism for the continuing fixation on her appearance.

“And, I have to go there… I don’t know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance,” she added.