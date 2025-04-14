Jason Isaacs would like everyone to stop talking about the much-rumored White Lotus cast drama. Well, everyone else.

The actor appeared on the most recent episode of Sirius XM’s The Happy Hour to address rumors swirling around apparent tension and strife among the ensemble cast in Thailand, where the show filmed at length last year—rumors that he may or may not have started himself. (He definitely did.)

“It’s none of your business,” Isaacs said, addressing the fans and “amateur Sherlock Holmes” who’d taken his previous comments as gossip gospel, and run with them. “I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday, and partly I started saying that because people think we were on a seven-month holiday, and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time.”

In interviews released during the show’s run, Isaacs more than once alluded to pain points on-set (and not the kind that could be worked out with a nice deep tissue massage). He described the filming process as “to some extent an open prison camp” in an interview with The Guardian, adding that “I can’t pretend I wasn’t involved in some off-screen drama.”

In an interview with Vulture, he went further still.

“It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies,“ Isaacs said. “Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.”

And because rampant speculation over who’s fighting is just as fun as speculation over whose character is dying, fans of the show quickly went wild with theories about what exactly had gone down. Eventually, a consensus emerged around bad blood between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, the actors who played tragic couple Rick and Chelsea. (Most recently, Goggins seemed to take a jab at Wood when he praised an Saturday Night Live sketch after Wood publicly said she thought its depiction of her character was “mean.”)

Now, though Isaacs would like to set the record straight—but still also sort of mysterious—about what he meant regarding the cast’s dynamics.

“Like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that,” Isaacs told The Happy Hour.

But of the specifics, he demurred: “Nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about,” he said critically of fan theories. “People who think they’re onto something, and it then it gets magnified because of a thousand other people... For all of you (that) think you’ve cracked it by something you think someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you’re just so far from the truth, believe me.”

It seems that, though he may be happy to stir the pot, Isaacs isn’t one to spill the tea.