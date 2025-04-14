‘White Lotus’ Cast Divide Deepens as Walton Goggins Praises ‘Mean’ ‘SNL’ Skit

There’s a new twist in the latest White Lotus cast drama that has pitted star Aimee Lou Wood against quite a few foes.

Walton Goggins, who plays Wood’s lover in Season 3, fanned the flames by reposting the controversial Saturday Night Live skit that mocked his costar.

In the sketch, comedian Sarah Sherman parodies Wood’s character with fake teeth, taking direct aim at the young actress’s toothy smile. Immediately after, Wood, 31, criticized her “mean” and “unfunny” portrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Goggins had high praise for the parody.

“SMASHING,” Goggins commented on the now-deleted Instagram story. The 53-year-old Sons of Anarchy actor also commented on SNL‘s Instagram post: “Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg.”

Wood is well-known for her iconic teeth. Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

To some die-hard fans, the subtle jab comes as no surprise. Wood and Goggins unfollowed each other on social media almost instantly after the season finale aired. But now, after SNL‘s April 12 “The White Potus” skit, Goggins and Wood seem even more divided. And White Lotus buffs say the older actor is acting shadier than ever.

In the skit, Jon Hamm plays Goggins’ character, Rick, and Sherman plays Wood’s character, Chelsea. Wood’s fans were aghast at Sherman’s portrayal, which included massive buck teeth.

The satire also seemed to poke fun at Wood’s intelligence. Hamm referenced vaccine-denier Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the clip, insisting he has “all these crazy ideas” like injecting a “syringe full of active measles virus” into someone.

Sherman depicts Wood during the Saturday "White Lotus" sketch. NBC/Holland Rainwater/NBC via Getty

He added, “What if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?”

Sherman responded in a thick Manchester accent.

“Fluoride?” she asked, dressed as Wood. “What’s that?”

Goggins then gushed about the joke on his Instagram story. He addressed Hamm, saying, “Jon...I knew I was miscast.”

Wood, however, took offense to the exaggerated portrayal.

On her Instagram story, she wrote that SNL could have taken a “cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap” approach. She insisted she has “a big gap—not bad teeth.”

“I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday, calling it “such a shame.”

Wood's smile was mocked in the "SNL" skit Saturday. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The Sex Education alum later said she was upset with the skit’s “concept” but had no issue with Sherman. She received an apology from SNL.

It looks like the costars’ relationship came to just as much of a bitter end as their characters in the show. Spoiler alert: Wood and Goggins’ characters die tragically after a season of heartbreaking love.

Although the two have yet to address their potential spat, rumors flooded social media once fellow cast member Jason Isaacs hinted at “arguments” on set. He told the Today Show’s The Happy Hour podcast that the cast and crew were “in a little pressure cooker together.”

“Like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and re-form and stuff like that,” he said last week.

Goggins and Wood posted in honor of their characters when the season finale aired but did not tag each other. The sudden clash comes less than a year after he calls Wood “the brightest light in every room” and refers to her as “a soulmate.”