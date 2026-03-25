Why I’m Hyped—and Ashamed—Over the ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

The gorgeous first look at HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series features the young actor playing Harry, Dominic McLaughlin, wearing a cape with his name and jersey number as he walks towards the Quidditch pitch.

It’s fitting that, in this official preview, there are snowflakes on the ground, as I’m about to sound like one (so brace yourself if you find these complaints insufferable): I’m having a really tough time getting excited for this series.

It’s a tension that isn’t unique to me, or new. For so many people, the Harry Potter books, franchise, and fan community have been a foundational experience. And now that the first image and first trailer—an amazing trailer—is out, I think there are a lot of us who feel conflicted. Given J.K. Rowling’s comments, do we still support this?