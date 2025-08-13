Why ‘South Park’ Is Skipping Another Week After ICE Barbie Takedown

South Park is taking yet another hiatus this week.

The comedy show will not be airing its next installment on Wednesday evening after catching MAGA’s ire for trolling Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in its last episode.

Instead, Comedy Central has declared Aug. 13 to be “South Park Day” to mark the series premiere episode 28 years ago.

The pause in programming comes after the show savagely portrayed Noem as a glammed-up ICE agent who loved killing puppies, using Botox, posing for photo-ops and arresting anyone who looks Hispanic.

Noem lashed out by declaring the show “lazy” and whined that “only the liberals and the extremists” make “fun of women for how they look.”

But the show only doubled down, responding with an unaired “bonus” scene that showed her massacring a pet store full of puppies.

In lieu of a new episode this week, the network will air fan-favorites of the past, interviews with creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and behind-the-scenes footage in a lead-up to the airing of the series’ first ever episode “Cartman Gets An Anal Probe.”

The break, however, appears to be pre-planned. The next new episode of Season 27 is expected to air on Aug. 20.

But the week off comes after the show took a surprising one-week hiatus following its scathing Donald Trump-roasting premiere episode “Serpent on the ‘Mount.”

The delay was a jarring move even for the occasionally sporadic series, which opted to play an encore on the heels of pushback from the White House over its treatment of the president.