‘Wicked’ Star Brings ‘The View’ Hosts to Tears Without Saying a Word

Even the hosts of The View are not immune to the tear-jerking power of Wicked: For Good.

Cynthia Erivo appeared on the talk show on Friday, where she had nearly every co-host dabbing their eyes. “I don’t know why I’m crying,” Sunny Hostin said, after the show rolled a clip of Erivo singing with choir students from her old school in London. The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner made a surprise visit with BBC Radio 1 this week. By the time the clip was done, Erivo was welling up.

“I wasn’t gonna do this,” Erivo said, as she and her co-star Ariana Grande have been teased for their repeated teariness on Wicked’s press tours.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande did not do red carpet interviews at the "Wicked: For Good" premiere on Monday, as Erivo had lost her voice. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Un

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Hostin were all sporting red-rimmed eyes as the audience applauded the tear-jerking clip. According to Erivo, they weren’t the only ones: “All the faces in here,” she said, pointing toward the crowd, “Everyone’s a damn mess!”

She explained to Haines, who asked what the experience of visiting her old school was like, “That day meant a lot. I hadn’t been back to school for 20 years.

“So to walk into that room and see all those kids who have their dreams ahead of them, it just reminded me that it’s a good thing to keep reminding them that those things are possible. Because I really was that kid in that uniform in that room, singing those songs, hoping one day I get to do what I’m doing now.”

On Thursday, Grande revealed on Instagram that she’d contracted COVID “moments” after her appearance on the Tonight Show on Tuesday. Kevin Winter/Getty

Erivo’s voice was meek throughout the interview, as the star is still recovering from having lost her voice last week. At Monday’s Wicked: For Good premiere, both she and Grande skipped red carpet questions. A rep for Universal Pictures told People at the time, “Unfortunately, Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice, therefore she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening.”

On Thursday, Grande revealed on Instagram that she’d contracted COVID “moments” after her appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, resulting in a slew of canceled appearances for the tour’s last leg.