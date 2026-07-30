Emmy-Nominated Show Abruptly Canceled After Season 2 Renewal

Disney+ has canceled Marvel’s Wonder Man after its first season in a whiplash-inducing reversal.

Disney announced the Emmy-nominated show’s renewal in March, two months after the release of Season 1. Sources have since said that a writer’s room for Season 2 never even opened.

(L-R) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley. Suzanne Tenner

Wonder Man, which follows two actors at different places in their careers as they audition for the next big superhero movie, was met with positive reviews and received a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Simon, received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The characters may still appear in other MCU projects.

Wonder Man groupies are shocked at the news.

“WONDER MAN CANCELLED?? 😱😱 IM SOOO MAD!! 😭😡 WE RIOT AT DAWN!! 😭😭 this is the worse news," one user wrote on Instagram.

Yahya Adbul-Mateen II as Simon Williams in "Wonder Man." Marvel Television

Another user complained about Marvel’s trend of canceling their Disney+ shows after one season, writing, “Disney really mastered the art of making fans excited just to disappoint them later. Announce it. Promote it. Renew it. Cancel it. Rinse and repeat.”

Wonder Man‘s writers have been released to pursue other projects. Though the show climbed to the number eight position on the streaming top 10 originals chart during its first week, it didn’t make the chart the following week.

Abdul-Mateen was an admirer of the MCU before he booked the show.

“It was so cool what Marvel was building,” he said in an interview last April. “It was fun, funny and smart. My friends were on the Marvel side. And I really wanted to play.”