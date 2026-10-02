Country Music Legend, 62, Addresses ‘Shocking’ MAGA Rumors

Wynonna Judd wants Rosie O’Donnell to stop making “assumptions” about her politics.

Judd, 62, told People she was “shocked” to hear O’Donnell declare that she was a Trump supporter. “I’ve never spoken to her about politics in my life,” the singer said. “She doesn’t know anything about my stuff. I’m an independent.”

In August, O’Donnell, 64, used Judd as an example of MAGA friends she’s kept despite her long-running feud with Trump on The Tangle podcast.

“Now, I am friends with Wynonna Judd, who I love very much, and I’ve known her for many, many years. And she is a supporter of Trump,” O’Donnell said then.

O'Donnell, Wynonna Judd during Rosie O'Donnell said in August that Judd was oher only friend who supports Donald Trump. Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

“And somehow, we never bring it up. I give her a grace in a way. She’s had so much in her life, with her mom taking her own life and just the complicated nature of her upbringing. And I really love her, and I care about her, and, for some reason, I’m able to put that aside when we interact,” she continued.

Judd agreed that they never brought it up, but insisted that O’Donnell was wrong. The former View host told People her reasoning. “I just thought, as she has performed at Mar-a-Lago, that she was [a Trump supporter]. I apologize if I was wrong.”

The five-time Grammy winner performed at a right-wing event at Trump’s Florida property in November 2023. The American First Policy Institute used her appearance to promote the event, according to Meidas News, which also notes that Trump attended and spoke.

Judd did not post or promote the appearance on her social media platforms and claimed O’Donnell has her politics all wrong—even as she didn’t exactly deny the characterization.

O'Donnell fled the country ahead of Trump's second term, as the president has taken their decades-long feud all the way to the White House. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

“I don’t ever remember talking to her about this, so she’s just assuming,’” Judd told People. “I just don’t want drama. So if there’s going to be drama, I’m like, ‘Oh for c--p’s sake, there’s so much going on right now in the world. Can we just love each other?’”

At the time, O’Donnell said Judd was the only person in her life to whom she extended “grace” for supporting Trump.

“Aside from Wy, I can’t think of anyone else in my life who supports him, and I don’t understand the people who do,” she said. “His criminal behavior is so obvious. His misogyny, his racism, his homophobia. He’s just a very dark spirit, and I don’t know why that’s not obvious to the world.”