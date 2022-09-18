CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hacker Couple Who Erased Hotel Chain Data Mock Terrible Password
CHECKING IN TO PRISON?
Read it at BBC
A pair of hackers caused widespread disruption to the parent company of Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, InterContinental Hotels Group, after alleging gaining access to a digital vault protected with the abysmal password “Qwerty1234.” The hackers then contacted the BBC to brag about their efforts, declaring that they had tried and failed to execute a ransomware attack before instead deleting company data. The pair claimed they are based in Vietnam and told the BBC, “We don't feel guilty, really.” A spokesperson for IHG pushed back at the hackers' claims about its weak digital security, saying that the firm “employs a defence-in-depth strategy to information security that leverages many modern security solutions.”