AOC: It’s Imperative that Biden Appoint Progressives in Key Cabinet Positions
‘CRITICALLY IMPORTANT’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), one of the leading progressive voices in the Democratic Party, made it known on Sunday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to appoint progressives into top-level positions if he wins the election. Amid reports that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has expressed interest to be Labor secretary in a Biden administration, CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Ocasio-Cortez how crucial it was that Biden bring Sanders aboard.
“I think it’s extremely important. I think a lot of people kind of misunderstand about the progressive movement that it wasn’t a slogan when Bernie ran on saying ‘not me, us,’” the New York lawmaker said, adding: “But I think it’s critically important that the Biden administration appoint progressive leaders, whether it’s in Labor, it’s in Treasury, whether it’s secretary of Education, et cetera.”
Ocasio-Cortez also gave a diplomatically non-committal answer to the question of Nancy Pelosi serving another term as Speaker of the House, considering that Democrats are almost assured of retaining the majority. “I’m committed to making sure we have the most progressive candidate there,” she stated. “But if Speaker Pelosi is that most progressive candidate, then I will be supporting her.”