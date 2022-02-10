CHEAT SHEET
‘Asian People Need to Die’: Hateful Text Roils Occidental’s Campus
A student at Occidental College was kicked out of her sorority and is no longer enrolled at the school after telling a friend in a text message that “all Asian people need to die.” The student sent the message in 2020, and the student who received it reported the hateful note a year later to the school administration and their sorority. Occidental President Harry Elam Jr. alerted students and faculty in February about the message, but he said that the student’s freedom of speech was protected by her First Amendment rights. Finally, Elam announced this week that the student no longer goes to the university and expressed “remorse and regret for her actions.”