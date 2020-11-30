CHEAT SHEET
South Dakota Man Shot Dead After Argument Over Presidential Election
‘SPOUTING OFF’
A deadly shooting in South Dakota last week was sparked by an argument over the presidential election, according to court papers. KELO reports that Jason “Cowboy” Sharp and Ocean Eberlein had a fractious relationship and it took a bad turn on Tuesday night because a drunken Sharp was “spouting off at the mouth” because of “Joe Biden’s election victory,” according to Eberlein’s mother. The two got into a brawl, then went their separate ways. But Sharp claims that after he went home, he saw Eberlein walking toward him, so grabbed his .22 rifle and shot the 19-year-old dead. Sharp is now charged with second-degree murder.