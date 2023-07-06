OceanGate CEO: Sub Fastened With Glue ‘Like Peanut Butter’
RED FLAGS
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush once quipped that his experimental submersible Titan was held together by glue that was “like peanut butter.” Five years before the doomed sub would implode near the wreckage of the Titanic with Rush and four passengers on board, the CEO was featured in a video posted to YouTube detailing the sub’s construction. He said the glue used to secure the titanium ring to the carbon-fiber hull was “very thick, so it’s not like Elmer’s glue,” according to Insider. He also admitted that the design was “pretty simple,” so “if we mess it up, there’s not a lot of room for recovery.” The vessel’s design has come under heavy scrutiny after Rush was killed along with British billionaire Hamish Harding, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son, Sulaiman, last month during an expedition to the ocean floor.