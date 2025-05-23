U.S. News

OceanGate CEO’s Wife Hears Sub Implode in Released Footage

DEATH KNELL

“What was that bang?” the CEO’s wife can be heard asking on the clip.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate exhibitions, poses at Times Square in New York, U.S. April 12, 2017. Picture taken April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

The U.S. Coast Guard has released new footage that appears to capture the moment that OceanGate CEO’s wife hears the doomed submersible implode.

In a clip released Thursday, Wendy Rush, wife of CEO Stocktown Rush, can be heard asking, “What was that bang?”

230622-titanic-submarine-victims_c2pdbn
Pakistani father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were aboard the doomed submersible. Reuters

Rush heard the noise as she was monitoring the Titan submersible‘s data and communications with another tracking team member from a support vessel, the Polar Prince, in the North Atlantic Ocean, People reported. The sub exploded on June 18, 2023, killing all five people on board. The U.S. Coast Guard collected its wreckage on June 27.

“A sound heard at the 24-second mark, later correlated with the loss of communications and tracking, is believed to be the sound of the Titan‘s implosion reaching the surface of the ocean," the Coast Guard captioned the clip.

OceanGate says it is suspending operations after its Titan submersible imploded on a trip to the Titanic shipwreck site.
The 22-foot-long, carbon fiber vessel failed “instantaneously” around 3,300 meters, according to Tym Catterson, a former OceanGate contractor. OceanGate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Stockton, 61, was joined by adventurers Hamish Harding, 58, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and father and son Shahzada, 48, and Suleman Dawood, 19.

The clip comes as the Coast Guard plans to publish a final report on the findings of its investigation into the tragedy, BBC reported. It is believed that the 22-foot-long, carbon fiber vessel failed “instantaneously” around 3,300 meters, according to Tym Catterson, a former OceanGate contractor who testified in front of the USCG Marine Board of Investigation in September 2024.

The USCG is set to publish a final report later this year on its findings from an investigation into the incident, BBC reported. The news comes after Netflix announced it would release a documentary on the incident, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster.

A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John's harbour, Newfoundland, Canada June 28, 2023. REUTERS/David Hiscock
The USGC retrieved human remains and wreckage from the Titan submersible from the floor of the Atlantic ocean. Stringer ./REUTERS

The film will focus on the years leading up to the fatal trip and how Stockton’s crusade to become the “next world-renowned change-maker.” The doc will hit the streaming platform on June 11.

