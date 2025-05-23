OceanGate CEO’s Wife Hears Sub Implode in Released Footage

The U.S. Coast Guard has released new footage that appears to capture the moment that OceanGate CEO’s wife hears the doomed submersible implode.

In a clip released Thursday, Wendy Rush, wife of CEO Stocktown Rush, can be heard asking, “What was that bang?”

Pakistani father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were aboard the doomed submersible. Reuters

Rush heard the noise as she was monitoring the Titan submersible‘s data and communications with another tracking team member from a support vessel, the Polar Prince, in the North Atlantic Ocean, People reported. The sub exploded on June 18, 2023, killing all five people on board. The U.S. Coast Guard collected its wreckage on June 27.

“A sound heard at the 24-second mark, later correlated with the loss of communications and tracking, is believed to be the sound of the Titan‘s implosion reaching the surface of the ocean," the Coast Guard captioned the clip.

The 22-foot-long, carbon fiber vessel failed “instantaneously” around 3,300 meters, according to Tym Catterson, a former OceanGate contractor. OceanGate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Stockton, 61, was joined by adventurers Hamish Harding, 58, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and father and son Shahzada, 48, and Suleman Dawood, 19.

The clip comes as the Coast Guard plans to publish a final report on the findings of its investigation into the tragedy, BBC reported. It is believed that the 22-foot-long, carbon fiber vessel failed “instantaneously” around 3,300 meters, according to Tym Catterson, a former OceanGate contractor who testified in front of the USCG Marine Board of Investigation in September 2024.

The USCG is set to publish a final report later this year on its findings from an investigation into the incident, BBC reported. The news comes after Netflix announced it would release a documentary on the incident, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster.

The USGC retrieved human remains and wreckage from the Titan submersible from the floor of the Atlantic ocean. Stringer ./REUTERS

The film will focus on the years leading up to the fatal trip and how Stockton’s crusade to become the “next world-renowned change-maker.” The doc will hit the streaming platform on June 11.