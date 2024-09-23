OceanGate Co-Founder Says Answers May Never Come
STILL A MYSTERY
On Monday, OceanGate’s co-founder, Guillermo Söhnlein, told the Coast Guard that the reason behind the Titan submersible tragedy might never be revealed. “I don't know what happened,” Söhnlein told the panel during the hearing. “I don’t know who made what decision when and based on what information. And honestly, I don't know if any of us will ever know this, despite all of your team’s investigative efforts.” The hearing comes more than a year after the submarine exploded en route to explore the Titanic’s wreckage, killing all five passengers onboard. According to USA Today, Söhnlein, who cofounded OceanGate with now-deceased Stockton Rush, wanted “to make the deep ocean accessible to humanity.” “This can’t be the end of deep ocean exploration … This can’t be the end of deep-diving submersibles, and I don’t believe that it will be,” he also said, according to Sky News. Söhnlein’s testimony differs from that of the former operations director, David Lochridge, who told the panel Thursday that OceanGate’s main goal “was to make money.” Söhnlein left the company in 2013.