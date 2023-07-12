OceanGate’s First Ever Sub Is for Sale—for $795,000
TOUGH SELL
For the past five years, yacht broker Steve Reoch has been trying to sell an OceanGate submersible. But his job may have gotten harder after one of the company’s vessels, Titan, infamously imploded at the bottom of the ocean last month. “I don't want to have anything to do with it,” Reoch told Insider of the five-man sub called Antipodes. Built by Perry Submersible is 1973, Reoch said the vessel went through “several people and several owners” before OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush bought it to be the company’s first submersible. He also said that Rush took a number of “successful” expeditions on the sub—including one with rapper Macklemore in 2014. But after five years the sub not selling, and Reoch is ready to throw in the towel. “We're in the process of disassociating ourselves from the vessel because it won't sell,” Reoch told Insider. “Nobody's going to be able to sell the submersible for years because of litigation—it's a waste of my time and has been for five years.”