‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Star Dies at 84

Greta Thunberg, climate change activist, was banned from Venice following a protest that dyed the Grand Canal green. Thunberg, 22, joined Extinction Rebellion, an environmental group, to dye the city’s tourist attraction with a green non-toxic tracer, as an act of protest. The group hung a banner on the Rialto Bridge that said “stop ecocide,” a slogan used to highlight “the massive effects of climate change.” The public demonstration drew attention when protesters wearing red veils walked around crowds of tourists. The protest group also dyed other waterways in several Italian cities, including Milan, Palermo, and Bologna. Veneto’s governor, Luca Zaia, condemned the protest, calling it an act that “wounds” the city of Venice. Radical environmental protests have increased in the past few years. In 2022, protesters defaced historic art, including throwing food onto Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London. Two protesters from the Declare Emergency climate activist group flung red and black paint at the Edgar Degas sculpture at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Zaia took to Instagram, writing, “These acts damage Venice, require restoration work, and—paradoxically—generate pollution.” Thunberg’s Venice ban lasted only 48 hours, and she was fined $172, along with dozens of other protesters.
Former childhood star John Eimen has died at the age of 76. His family revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Eimen died of prostate cancer on Friday at his home in Mukilteo, Washington. Eimen’s acting career began when he moved to Los Angeles at six. He was discovered by a talent agent visiting his first-grade classroom. In 2020, the actor recalled on The Jeff Dwoskin Show that his “ridiculously bright red hair and the freckles, a really real all-American boy-type kid” caught the agent’s attention. His parents were “glad to go along with it.” After a series of minor roles, he landed a part in the 1957 pilot of Leave It to Beaver. He then went on to appear in the 1960s shows McKeever and the Colonel, The Comedy Spot, and The Twilight Zone. As Eimen got older, he began pursuing a career as a musician. He then moved to Japan in the 1970s, where he taught English and met his wife, Midori, and had two sons, Daniel and Chris. In the mid-1990s, Eimen returned to the United States, working for 25 years as a flight attendant before retiring in 2020. A memorial service is being planned for the star.
President Donald Trump’s favorite singer has opened up about how he could go down as “one of the greatest presidents in history.” Elton John, 78, who in 1992 established what is now the fifth-largest HIV philanthropic funder in the world, told Variety that if the president manages to end AIDS, it would “really be a feather in his cap.” Although the president launched an initiative during his first term to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S by 2030, reports indicate that in his second term, funding to the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has saved around 26 million lives globally since its inception in 2003, has been cut. “The bipartisan thing makes common sense,” the singer said about working together to cure the disease. John has previously acknowledged that Trump is his fan, telling Variety in 2024 that the president has attended his concerts “many times.” He later clarified on Instagram that this did not mean he supported Trump in the election. “I don’t go on stage and say to people, ‘you mustn’t vote for the Republicans, you mustn’t vote for the Democrats.’ It’s none of my business how they vote,” the singer wrote, quoting and sharing a clip of the interview that had received less attention.
Michael DeLano, who starred in both Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve, has died at the age of 84. His wife of 28 years, Jean DeLano, told The Hollywood Reporter the actor had a fatal heart attack on Oct. 20 at a Las Vegas hospital. The actor leaves behind a daughter, Bree, and three grandchildren, Michael, Lincoln, and Jaxon. Delano loved multiple forms of expression, stating, “Art is everything, and everything is art.” In 1960, he signed with Swan Records as a recording artist under the name Key Larson. He released the songs A Web of Lies and A Little Lovin’ Goes a Long, Long Way. His wife shared that he changed his surname to DeLano after he saw a neon sign on a hotel with the name. DeLano had an impressive acting career, most known for playing love interest Johnny Venture on the 1970s series Rhoda. The actor starred as firefighter Sonny Caputo on the drama Firehouse.
Sir Richard Branson announced in a statement on Tuesday that his wife, Joan Templeman, has died. “Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” Branson, 75, wrote on Instagram. ”She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan.” Branson and Templeman, 80, started dating after meeting at The Manor, Virgin Records’ live-in recording studio, in 1976, and got married on Necker Island in 1989. They had three children together: Holly, 44, Sam, 40, and the late Clare Sarah, who died when she was four days old. Branson said in a 2020 blog post that with Joan, it was love at first sight. “I often make up my mind about someone within 30 seconds of meetings [sic] them, and I fell for Joan almost from the moment I saw her,” Branson wrote. Branson did not reveal his wife’s cause of death.
Macaulay Culkin has revealed he changed his legal name. The former child star, 45, shared his “actual name” at A Nostalgic Night, an event celebrating the 35th anniversary of Home Alone on Nov. 22. In 2018, a poll was announced on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show asking fans to vote to change his middle name. The contenders included “The McRib Is Back” and “Kieran,” a reference to his brother, Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin. “That would be great. I love my brother. Between me and him, we have exactly one Oscar,” the actor joked. A month after the poll, the actor shared on Twitter that fans voted to change his middle name from Carson to Macaulay Culkin. The actor followed through and legally changed his middle name to Macaulay Culkin in 2019. “So my name is Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin,” the actor said. He joked that if someone came up and asked him if he was Macaulay Culkin, he could say, “Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.” “I did it all for that one joke. And a bit on Fallon,” he said.
A United Airlines flight from Zurich to Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in London on Sunday after a cloud of toxic fumes filled the cabin, leaving passengers and crew feeling unwell. The fumes, which raised immediate medical concerns, left those on board Flight UA12 in a panic during what was supposed to be a 10-hour flight. Fearing for the passengers’ well-being, a decision was made to turn the Boeing 767 around and make an emergency landing at London’s Heathrow Airport, two and a half hours after the flight took off from Zurich. All passengers were left stranded at a hotel in London until a replacement flight could be arranged the next day. That flight departed London at 11.40 a.m. and arrived at Chicago O’Hare Airport with an overall delay of 26 hours. The exact cause of the fumes has not been revealed.
Hollywood royalty Morgan Freeman has said he knew “early on” in his career that he would eventually win an Oscar. The 88-year-old, who won the statue for Best Supporting Actor for the 2004 film Million Dollar Baby when he was pushing 70, said that knowledge helped him stay humble in his journey to superstardom. The win “didn’t change me one whit,” he told the AARP. “I kind of knew early on that I would eventually get [an Oscar],” the four-time nominee said. That was crucial for not letting his ego get the better of him, he said. “It didn’t change me… I hope it didn’t change me. Because the only change you can expect after you’ve gotten an Oscar is maybe your price goes up a tiny bit, and your job prospects go up a bit. That’s the one thing or two things, I guess, you could look forward to. Other than that, don’t let your ego get the best of you.” Morgan has starred in over 100 movies in his career, and 30 since he won his Oscar, seemingly an indefatigable engine. “The way to do that is to keep getting up in the morning, keep working out in the gym, keep taking your vitamins, keep taking your prescribed meds, and keep moving. Keep moving,” he added. “That is the secret to it all.”
“Slender Man” stabber Morgan Geyser told police officers to “just Google” them after escaping from a psychiatric facility and was apprehended in Illinois. The 23-year-old transgender man, convicted of stabbing a friend 19 times, triggered an alert with the Bureau of Corrections after cutting off an ankle monitor over the weekend and fleeing the group home in Wisconsin they had been living at with the help of an accomplice, 43-year-old Chad Mecca. The pair was picked up by police in Posen, Illinois but refused to give their real names during questioning. Eventually, Geyser told officers they didn’t want to tell them their real name because she’d “done something really bad,” and instead told them to “just Google” their name, adding, “That’s my name. Trust me, I didn’t want to give it to you; you’ll see why in a second.” Geyser was later released without incident. Geyser and their friend, Anissa Weier, were charged as adults and pleaded guilty to the stabbing of classmate Payton Leutner in 2014, when all three were just 12 years old. The friends believed that killing Leutner was necessary to please “Slender Man,” a fictional horror character. In 2017, Geyser was convicted of first-degree attempted murder and sentenced to 40 years in psychiatric care, but was cleared for release to a group home earlier this year.
Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson has revealed that she was actually 37 when she auditioned to play the role of 14-year-old schoolgirl Moaning Myrtle. The Scottish actress, who turned 60 this week, was told by the team behind 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets to keep her age secret. “The casting director said, ‘Go for it — and don’t mention your age,’” Henderson said in an interview with British publication The Independent. “I wasn’t convinced I could play a 14-year-old girl because I was in my 30s at the time.” Henderson, who has also had roles in Bridget Jones’s Diary and Trainspotting, went to the audition dressed as a schoolgirl, complete with ponytail, thinking it was “ridiculous.” She added, “I did my wee bit for them and they thanked me. Months went by and I thought that was it, but then they phoned my agent, asked to see me again, and offered me the part… Myrtle is an old person in a young person’s body and because she’s ghosty, there’s a kind of mistiness. You’re not looking closely at my face, so we could get away with it.” She also said her otherworldly look in the movies also protected her from the fame that followed her co-stars. “I don’t think anybody recognized me at all.” Henderson reprised her role as Jude in this year’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.