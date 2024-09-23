‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is Now a ‘Monogran’ With First Grandchild
AND COUNTING...
As if fourteen children weren’t enough, “Octomom” Nadya Suleman has another member of the family—a granddaughter. One of Suleman’s 10 sons welcomed his own baby and the proud grandparent, now 49, posted a photo of the infant’s tiny foot on Instagram on Sunday together with a post reading: “Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!!”
Suleman had six children already when she gave birth to the world’s biggest surviving brood of eight babies in 2009. The mom has kept her children out of the spotlight through the years, maintaining their privacy and only posting childhood snaps online. Suleman initially took on several public opportunities—including a naked photo shoot and boxing—to provide for her mega family.