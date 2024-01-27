‘Octomom’ Shares Throwback Picture of Kids on 15th Birthday

Once, the Suleman octuplets weren’t expected to survive infancy—now, they’re a gaggle of teenagers who have just turned 15.

‘Octomom’ Natalie Suleman posted a throwback photo on Instagram Saturday to celebrate the occasion. “I am so proud of the young adults you are growing into,” Suleman wrote in the caption.

Siblings Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai were born in 2009 through IVF, and were the first set of octuplets to survive through infancy.

When the story first broke of her risky pregnancy was a tabloid frenzy. In 2011, Dr. Michael Kamrava, who had conducted the IVF procedure, had his medical license revoked.

In 2018, a New York Times article about the octuplets described them as “small for their age, but they’re polite, they cook, they’re vegan, they read two books a month and do their homework without being prompted.”

Last year, Suleman took the kids go-karting to celebrate their 14th birthday. It is unclear how the family will be celebrating this year. Suleman has 14 children in total.