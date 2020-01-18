Arrest Warrant Rescinded for Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. in Butt-Slapping Incident
The New Orleans Police Department rescinded the arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was seen in video footage slapping a Superdome police officer on the butt. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports that the department said in an email it would be rescinding the warrant, which comes after reports that the officer involved in the alleged spanking did not want to pursue charges. Beckham, 27, was potentially facing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery for the alleged slap in the Louisiana State University locker room after the Tigers’ national championship victory over Clemson on Monday in New Orleans. The officer had been telling LSU players to put out their cigars in the locker room when Beckham was seen slapping him, according to records obtained by NOLA.com. Beckham is from New Orleans and played for LSU in college.