Missouri Mayor Apologizes for Making Antisemitic Remark in City Meeting
NOT COOL
A Missouri mayor has apologized for using an antisemitic slur during a town meeting earlier this week. On Monday, while addressing complaints about trash pickup during a board of aldermen meeting, Odessa Mayor Stephen Wright claimed the city’s garbage removal services were “not trying to J-- anybody.” A video of the meeting was initially uploaded to Odessa's official Facebook page, but was later deleted. The mayor issued a mea culpa on Wednesday, specifically addressing the Jewish community about his choice of language during Monday’s meeting. “It was not my intent to degrade or marginalize anyone, or any group of people, nor to further any negative stereotypes based upon their heritage or belief,” Wright said. “Upon it being brought to my attention, I instantly regretted my choice of words. …I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused.”