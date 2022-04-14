Mom Accused of Murdering Her Kids Told Cops: ‘I Don’t Want Them Anymore’
HEARTBREAKING
“Come get them, I don’t want them anymore.” That’s what a Miami mom told officers just before they found her two small children, a 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, tied up and unresponsive in a bedroom on Tuesday evening, police said. The mother, 41-year-old Odette Lysse Joassaint, had called police multiple times that night but reportedly never stated a reason for her call. Cops showed up at her door at 8 p.m., but despite efforts to resuscitate the kids—whose limbs and neck had been bound—they were pronounced dead a few hours later. Joassaint has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and remains behind bars at Miami-Dade jail. Police had been called to the home at least four times over the last year, but no one had ever been arrested and the complaints weren’t related to the kids, a police spokesperson said. The tots’ father, Frantzy Belval, doesn’t live at the home but told the AP they would sleep at his place every weekend. “She had asked me to cancel my contract with the apartment to move in back with her,” he said. “But she created too many problems.”