Assault Charges Against Phillies Outfielder Odubel Herrera Dropped
Domestic assault charges against Philadelphia Phillies player Odubel Herrera were dropped Wednesday just one month after they were initially filed. Herrera’s girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, declined to press charges following an incident at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J., that left her with “visible signs of injury.” Police said “handprint markings” and scratches were found on Martinez-Angulo, allegedly caused by Herrera, the AP reports. Martinez-Angulo told the judge she was not pressured by anyone to drop the case. The Phillies outfielder was placed on leave by the team following the incident, and he will now have to complete counseling within 60 days. Herrera’s attorney told reporters that Herrera and Martinez-Angulo are “looking forward to getting on with their lives and on with their loving relationship together.” The two left the courtroom holding hands.