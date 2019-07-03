Of a Kind’s Huge 70% Off Summer Sale Is Here With Bags, Tops, Shoes, and More

As soon as we heard Of a Kind was running a — and I quote — Huge Summer Sale, we dove right in to see what’s on offer. You’re getting up to 70% off more than 300 summer styles, from clothes to shoes and on to bags and home goods. We found some highlights to give you an idea of what’s in store.

Get comfortable in the Wide-Legged Jumpsuit, down to $155 (30% off) in Gray or Powder Blue from designer Szeki Chan. Its buttoned placket comes together at a neckline that’s designed low enough to show some skin but not so much you can’t wear it to work. Or consider Maria Gangemi’s slip-on Navy Tendina Slides, going right now for $59 (70% off). Gangemi combines Italian leather and Tuscan satin in these to deliver some sleek sandals you can wear anywhere. And if you’ve been hankering for a new stylish tote, go for the Katie Tote from Molly Spittal. The leather tote is built with a structured bottom to maintain its form and fits your laptop, just-in-case book, water bottle, extra outfit, and anything else you need to throw in it for summer preparedness. It’s going for $235 right now, or 60% off. This Of a Kind sale is running through the weekend so make some time to scroll through everything and find the right summer upgrades your wardrobe has been waiting for. | Shop at Of a Kind >

