Of Course Christian Conservatives Compare Trump to Jesus: They Think They’re Fighting for America’s Soul

Are cracks appearing in President Trump’s Christian-right firewall?

On Thursday, the soon-to-retire chief editor of Christianity Today, a leading centrist evangelical magazine, called for Trump’s removal, describing his extortion of the Ukrainian government as “not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Yet Christianity Today does not speak for the large majority of evangelicals who are politically conservative, and around 70 percent of white evangelicals say they approve of Trump’s job performance. It’s hard to see either the CT editorial or Trump’s impeachment moving that needle very much, because, simply put, conservative Christians have far too much at stake.