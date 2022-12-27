Of Course Kristi Noem’s Staff Gave Her a Flamethrower for Christmas
BURNING BRIDGES
In news that will surprise nobody, flame-throwing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was very excited to share that she received a $650 flamethrower for Christmas from her staff, inscribed with the state’s motto “Under God, the people rule.” Noem’s communications director Ian Fury specified that the gift was not purchased with taxpayer funds. The Republican governor posed for several photos and videos, showing herself testing out the new toy on a pile of trash. But some residents were none too pleased, pointing out that while she busy taking photos, Native Americans living in Pine Ridge had been forced to burn clothing to stay warm in the winter storm after propane gas deliveries inexplicably stopped. Noem’s spokesperson pointed out that she declared a state of emergency before the monster storm, and activated the National Guard to bring firewood to Native tribes, the Argus Leader reported.