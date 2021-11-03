CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shoots Her Cop Husband in Argument at Home, Authorities Say

    AFTER HOURS

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Joshua Lott/Getty

    An off-duty police officer was shot in the chest and killed by another off-duty officer during an argument in the Chicago home they shared, authorities have said. The officers involved were husband and wife, according to NBC Chicago. The wounded officer, 44, was transported to a hospital on Tuesday evening in “very critical condition,” according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward. No charges have been announced for the surviving officer, but police said she will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Local authorities and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are still actively investigating the incident.

    Read it at Chicago Sun-Times