Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shoots Her Cop Husband in Argument at Home, Authorities Say

An off-duty police officer was shot in the chest and killed by another off-duty officer during an argument in the Chicago home they shared, authorities have said. The officers involved were husband and wife, according to NBC Chicago. The wounded officer, 44, was transported to a hospital on Tuesday evening in “very critical condition,” according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward. No charges have been announced for the surviving officer, but police said she will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Local authorities and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are still actively investigating the incident.