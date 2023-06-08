Off-Duty Florida Prison Guard Shot Woman in ‘Love Triangle Situation’: Sheriff
BUSTED
A Florida prison guard was arrested Wednesday after shooting a woman several times while off-duty, authorities said. Wilner Cyprien, 31, who worked in Martin Correctional Institution in Indiantown, allegedly waited for the unnamed female victim at her apartment. “She recognized that the situation was about to get bad,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said at a news conference. “She tried to drive away and he fired at her through the vehicle, shot her as she was fleeing from the scene.” The victim was flown to hospital and was in a stable condition as of Wednesday. When authorities caught up with Cyprien, Flowers said that he held the “weapon that was used to his head” before deputies used stun guns to incapacitate him. Detectives said Cyprien ultimately confessed to his actions. “So far, we believe, at this this time, that this was a love triangle situation,” Flowers added. “He believed that his girlfriend was cheating on him and he believed that shooting this person would exact revenge.”