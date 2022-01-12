Off-Duty LAPD Cop Fatally Ambushed While House-Hunting With Girlfriend
An off-duty LAPD cop was fatally ambushed by a group of armed robbers on Monday night as he was house hunting with his girlfriend, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. Fernando Arroyas, 27, had been on the force for three years. “He found himself, after working a series of days in patrol, to have a day off, enjoying it with his girlfriend on a hunt for a house, a place to live, a place to buy and invest in in this city and the future of this region,” Moore said. Authorities said a black pickup truck approached Arroyas in Florence, a neighborhood in South Los Angeles. and three people got out. An argument broke out between the suspects and Arroyas before shots were fired. Three men and two women have been detained over the fatal encounter but no charges have been filed yet.