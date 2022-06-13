New York City Cop Stabbed to Death by Husband: Police

CHEAT SHEET
When New York City police officers opened the door to a Bronx apartment shortly before 3:00 am Monday, they found one of their own colleagues inside, allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner. The 31-year-old off-duty cop, whose name has not been released, was stabbed multiple times by her estranged husband, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. The late officer managed to called a female relative during the incident, who then called the cops, the Post reported. Police said that the suspect, who reportedly has no criminal history, turned himself in shortly after the stabbing. The Bronx Borough president urged investigators to look into whether there is “a documented history of domestic abuse.”