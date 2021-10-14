Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shoots Ex-Girlfriend, Kills Another Woman: Police
ACT OF VIOLENCE
An NYPD officer shot and wounded an ex-girlfriend and killed another woman, according to local police. Late Wednesday, a spokesperson said, Officer Yvonne Wu was waiting for her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, at Li’s apartment in Brooklyn. When Li walked in the door, Wu allegedly shot both her and the other woman. According to a friend of Li’s who spoke to the New York Daily News, she and Wu broke up about a month ago. Li, 23, is expected to survive a single gunshot wound to the body. The unidentified 24-year-old woman, hit at least once in the chest, died at the scene. Wu, 31, was off-duty at the time of the shooting and allegedly used her service weapon.
A subsequent 911 call was placed, with the caller identifying herself as Li. In the background of the call, a voice could be heard saying, “That’s what you get,” the News reported. Authorities responding to the scene found Wu waiting outside, “calm, collected, and very forthcoming,” according to Assistant Chief Michael Kemper. “Simply put, she confessed,” he added. Wu joined the force in 2016. She is now in custody, Kemper said.