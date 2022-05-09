Off-Duty NYPD Cop Kills Wife’s Suspected Lover in Murder-Suicide
‘WHOA’
An off-duty NYPD police officer shot and killed a man Sunday night before turning the gun on himself, investigators in Orange County, New York say. According to News 12 Hudson Valley, the incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when two cars collided outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Walkill, New York. Gary Young witnessed the crash while walking his dog and told News 12, “One guy jumps out, comes over here and starts shooting away.” Investigators alleged that the off-duty cop targeted the victim because he was suspicious he was having an affair with his wife. The shooter then fatally turned the gun on himself. “I was like, ‘Whoa,’” DeYoung said. “I called 911. By that time, there was two deceased on the ground here in the parking lot.” The identities of those involved in the shooting have not been released.