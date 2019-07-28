CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
EPIDEMIC
Off-Duty NYPD Officer Takes His Own Life, the Seventh on the Force This Year
Read it at The New York Daily News
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home in Staten Island on Saturday in what authorities say was a suicide—the seventh on the force this year. “The tragic news today that another member of the NYPD has been lost to suicide breaks our hearts, and is a deep sorrow felt by all of New York City. To every member of the NYPD, please know this: it is okay to feel vulnerable,” Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a statement. The officer has not yet been identified but was described by The New York Daily News as a transit cop who’d just recently been promoted to sergeant. A gun was reportedly found near his body.