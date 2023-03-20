Off-Duty California Cop Hit with DUI After Blowing Past Naval Base Security

Read it at KTVU
An off-duty San Diego sheriff’s deputy has been charged with a DUI after he drove past security without stopping at the main gate of a California naval base. Security at Naval Air Station North Island shot at the deputy, Sgt. Michael Cruz, and placed the base on lockdown, although no one was injured as a result of the incident. Cruz, who’s worked with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department since 2006, has been placed on paid leave while the department investigates the matter internally.