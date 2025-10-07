‘Off the Grid’ Nobel Prize Winner Thought Wife’s Screams of Joy Were a Bear Attack

HelloFresh customers have been warned to steer clear of two of its ready meals by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Monday that Listeria has been detected in dishes containing spinach, with more discoveries expected. It identified “10.1-oz. containers of HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta” and “10-oz. containers of HelloFresh Ready-Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey.” The goods are supplied by California-based producer FreshRealm, which contacted the FSIS to report the outbreak. Last month, the firm was also connected to listeria in linguine sold in Walmart. The bacteria matched those found in a June outbreak in dishes of chicken fettuccine alfredo. It claimed the lives of four people and made a further 20 sick. ABC reports FreshRealm said the strain detected in the outbreak stemmed from “pasta made and supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, California.” In a statement, Nate’s said it was “voluntarily recalling select products after being notified of a potential link to a multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.” The Daily Beast has contacted FreshRealm for comment.
An ancient marble tombstone dating back to the Roman era has been discovered in the yard of a Louisiana couple doing some gardening. Tulane University anthropologist Daniella Santoro and partner Aaron Lorenz were going through the weeds at their home in New Orleans in March when they stumbled across the 1,900-year-old artifact. On it, they recognized Latin writing. Santoro reached out to fellow academics, creating the informal “team tombstone.” Together, they determined it was dedicated to a Roman sailor called Sextus Congenius Verus. They traced it back to the Civitavecchia museum in Italy, which was missing an artifact matching the tombstone’s description. The institution was badly damaged by Allied bombing during the war, and much of its collection was lost. Now, the team is trying to determine exactly how it ended up in Louisiana. Their findings have been documented by D. Ryan Gray, a University of New Orleans archaeologist, in the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans. It “reflects a wonderful intersection of a homeowner’s curiosity ultimately bringing to light something unexpected and historically significant,” he wrote. The team also got in contact with the FBI’s art crime team, with efforts now underway to repatriate the slab to Italy. The museum plans to host a celebration when the stone is returned.
Amazon Prime Video has swiftly reversed a controversial change to its James Bond artwork in the U.K. after fans noticed the secret agent’s iconic firearm had been digitally removed from promo posters. The alterations, which coincided with ‘James Bond Day’ on October 5, sparked accusations of “cultural vandalism” and allegations that Amazon was seeking to erase the character’s history after paying more than $1 billion to acquire the rights to the franchise earlier this year. Some of the posters, such as those for Sean Connery’s Dr. No and Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye, had the guns literally airbrushed out of the original image, while others were more subtle. A picture of Roger Moore in A View to a Kill had the actor’s arm elongated to push the firearm offscreen, while Daniel Craig’s weapon in Spectre was cropped out of sight. Following the backlash, the promo images have been changed to include stills from the actual movies, although they have once again been conveniently selected and cropped to avoid any depictions of firearms.
‘Off the Grid’ Nobel Prize Winner Thought Wife’s Screams of Joy Were a Bear Attack
The winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine was “living his best life” on an “off the grid” hiking trip, and missed calls announcing his big win. Illinois-born Dr.Fred Ramsdell was on a digital detox in the Montana Rocky Mountains when his wife, Laura O’Neill, suddenly started shrieking. Initially thinking a bear had attacked her, he rushed to her side, only for her to reveal she had just regained cellular service and had been bombarded with hundreds of messages informing her of her husband’s win. “You just won the Nobel Prize!” she told the disbelieving scientist, who later told The New York Times that the prospect of winning the prestigious prize “never crossed my mind.” The couple had also missed a 2 a.m. call from the Nobel Committee in Stockholm informing Ramsdell of the award. A friend and lab colleague told them he was “living his best life and was off the grid on a preplanned hiking trip.” Ramsdell was one of three recipients of this year’s award for medicine, along with Mary E Brunkow and Shimon Sakaguchi, who were recognized for their research on the human immune system.
George Clooney admitted he used to be a frequent drug user back in the 1980s, but said his dalliances with narcotics were “never a big deal” for him. “Eighty-two, I tried—I did blow and stuff,” the star told Esquire on Monday. “I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all.” He continued, “And look, there was an episode of Taxi where they’re all doing blow. At the time, it was like, ‘No, this is not like heroin. It’s not addictive.’ But then it was like, ‘Oh, well, it’s actually pretty f–king bad.’” He added, “Plus, it was all cut with mannitol—the baby laxative. Everybody would do a line and then take a s--t.” Clooney also admitted that marijuana was “not my drug,” and recalled a time he got too high from eating pot brownies while watching The Wizard of Oz synced up with Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album. “We were f--ked,” he said. “I literally—I think all of us—there was like twenty of us in the screening room, and the movie ended, and we sat there without speaking for, like, hours. Hours! Like the sun was coming up and we’re—it’s just not my drug.”
LeBron James has promised to announce the “decision of all decisions” on Tuesday, sparking retirement rumors. The million-dollar question, however, is what it entails. The Hall of Famer posted a cryptic video on X, showing him taking a seat in a gymnasium in an interview setting. The message, according to Yahoo! Sports, evokes memories of his 2010 ESPN special, “The Decision,” in which he announced his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat. He’s even wearing a similar striped shirt in the teaser and included #TheSecondDecision in the caption. There is no definitive information about what the 21-time NBA All-Star plans to announce. It could be related to Amazon’s Prime Day, which begins on Tuesday. He has promoted the event in the past, but he could also be announcing a sporting decision. James’ will be 41 in December, having enjoyed a virtuoso career that saw him first step into the NBA in 2003. During training camp this year, James expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. He showed little sign of slowing down last season, either. He registered 24.4 points and 8.2 assists per game for the Lakers.
The former publisher of a Russian newspaper has died in Moscow. The official line is that Vyacheslav Leontyev, 87, fell from the fifth-floor window of his Moscow apartment, a 70-foot plunge. Authorities believe it may have been suicide following a “nervous breakdown.” Leontyev headed up Pravda, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. After the USSR’s collapse in 1991, Pravda was restructured, and Leontyev continued at the helm. Exiled Russian journalist Andrey Malgin commented on Leontyev’s death, writing on social media, “The window falls continue.” He added that the veteran publisher “knew a lot about the party’s money.” Malgin’s tweet references a string of deaths under mysterious circumstances in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Several business leaders, journalists, and former officials have met untimely deaths. There have been more than 20 such deaths since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. This has been dubbed ‘Russian Sudden Death Syndrome.’ The chairman of Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil company, Ravil Maganov, met his end in 2022, months after criticizing Putin’s “special military operation.” Politician and businessman Pavel Antov, who railed against Putin’s “terror” in Ukraine, suffered the same fate, also in 2022, as did anti-war singer Vadim Stroykin earlier this year.
A medical helicopter crashed onto a highway near Sacramento, California, critically injuring three crew members, including one who was left trapped under the wreckage. The REACH Air Medical flight had dropped its patient at a hospital and was on its way back to base when it flipped and crashed on Highway 50 on Monday. Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Captain Justin Sylvia said the chopper had suffered an “in-air emergency” around 7 p.m. Firefighters and motorists joined forces to free a woman trapped under the wreckage, KSNB4 reports. “It took every ounce of all, approximately, 15 people to move that aircraft up just enough to get her out,” Sylvia said, describing it as “mind-blowing” that no one on the highway was hurt. “People reported that they basically saw the helicopter kind of going down quickly. So all the traffic slowed down,” he explained. The three crew members—the pilot, a nurse, and a paramedic—were said to be in critical condition. An investigation has been launched into the causes of the crash. Sacramento City Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan was in the air with a law enforcement unit that responded to the crash and described seeing white smoke billowing from the helicopter. “It’s really sombering and sobering,” she said.
Investigators have found no evidence of arson after the house of a judge who had drawn the ire of the Trump administration went up in flames Saturday. The blaze at South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein’s $1.1 million Edisto Beach home left three people severely injured, including Goodstein’s son and her husband, former Democratic state lawmaker Arnold Goodstein. “At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set,” State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a statement, according to local station WCBD. “SLED agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion.” Keel said the investigation is still ongoing and urged the public to “exercise good judgement and not share information that has not been verified.” Goodstein, 69, had come under fire from the Trump administration and MAGA after she issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Justice Department from accessing voter registration data held by the South Carolina Election Commission last month. On Sunday, Democratic congressman Daniel Goldman had tagged White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller in a post calling the fire an “arson” and saying Miller and “MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.” Miller quickly responded, calling Goldman “deeply warped and vile.”
Husbands are out, bangs are in. Nicole Kidman was seen sporting a new hairstyle dubbed “break-up bangs” days after news broke of her split with country-star Keith Urban. The Oscar-winning actress, 58, appeared at Chanel’s Spring 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, joined by daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman was named a brand ambassador for Chanel on Monday, and said in a statement to WWD: “As someone who has such an appreciation for haute couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest haute couture house still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations.” Meanwhile, her estranged husband was seen ringless, stepping off a private jet in Hershey, Pennsylvania, ahead of his Thursday night show. Kidman filed for divorce last week after 19 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”