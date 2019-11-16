BREAKING RANKS
Office of Management and Budget Official Breaks With White House, Testifies in Impeachment Inquiry
Senior career official Mark Sandy appeared in a closed-door hearing before the House committees on Saturday, becoming the first official from the Office of Management and Budget to testify in the impeachment inquiry. House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff said his testimony “stands in stark contrast to the actions of Acting COS Mick Mulvaney, who not only has refused to testify, but actively worked to block others” from complying.
While the details of Sandy’s testimony is still unknown, it may be vital in shedding light on the White House decision to freeze military aid to Ukraine for several months—a process in which OMB played a critical role. According to CNN, Sandy testified that he raised questions to the OMB general counsel about whether the move violated the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974. Unlike several other OMB officials who have refused to appear before the House committees, Sandy was not appointed by Trump.