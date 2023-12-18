CHEAT SHEET
    Office of Ukraine’s Top General Was Bugged, Military Says

    Listening devices were discovered in the offices of the head of Ukraine’s armed forces over the weekend, the Ukrainian military announced Monday. In a Facebook post, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said bugs were found in the offices of Valery Zaluzhny and other military officials. “Yesterday, during a routine inspection of the premises, elements of equipment for recording information were discovered,” the post read. “Listening devices were installed in offices designated for the work of the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and employees of his office.” The general staff did not say who might be responsible for the bugging or what information may have been gathered by the devices. It also did not disclose how long the devices may have been installed before they were found. Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency said Sunday that no “means of accumulating information or means of remote transmission of audio recordings were found.”